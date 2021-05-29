UniMex Network (UMX) Market Capitalization Tops $4.90 Million

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded down 26.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 29th. One UniMex Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00002144 BTC on major exchanges. UniMex Network has a total market capitalization of $4.90 million and approximately $79,154.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded down 36.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00056448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.83 or 0.00318816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.36 or 0.00200258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003924 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.54 or 0.00777930 BTC.

UniMex Network Coin Profile

UniMex Network’s genesis date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,697,391 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

