Uniswap Price Hits $23.25 on Major Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. One Uniswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $23.25 or 0.00066811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $13.15 billion and $864.75 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000776 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000393 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000089 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 565,699,019 coins. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Uniswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

