United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the April 29th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in United-Guardian by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 114,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United-Guardian during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UG opened at $16.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.56 million, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.10. United-Guardian has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $18.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.37 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 33.63% and a net margin of 33.32%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from United-Guardian’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

