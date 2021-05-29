Upfiring Hits 1-Day Volume of $3,526.00 (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 32.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One Upfiring coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0992 or 0.00000285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Upfiring has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and $3,526.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Upfiring has traded 33.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Upfiring Coin Profile

UFR is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Upfiring

