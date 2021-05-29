UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 83.7% from the April 29th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,298. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.27. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $40.36.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

