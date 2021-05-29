Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.78

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.78 and traded as high as $4.98. Urban One shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 1,495,672 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Urban One from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Urban One alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $236.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $113.54 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Urban One in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Urban One by 574.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 155,425 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Urban One during the first quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban One by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 671,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 167,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Company Profile (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.