UREEQA (URQA) Hits One Day Volume of $182,764.00

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. In the last seven days, UREEQA has traded down 31.6% against the US dollar. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000798 BTC on exchanges. UREEQA has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $182,764.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UREEQA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00056611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.22 or 0.00311047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00191952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003859 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $287.58 or 0.00826540 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.