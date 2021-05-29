USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.21

Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.21 and traded as high as $15.64. USA Compression Partners shares last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 139,792 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USAC. TheStreet raised USA Compression Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.74 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. Research analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.61%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -954.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

