USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Short Interest Down 46.4% in May

USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the April 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

USAQ traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.69. 4,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,647. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61. USA Equities has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.77.

About USA Equities

USA Equities Corp. focuses on healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It intends to develop digital therapeutics, behavior based remote patient monitoring, chronic care, and preventive medicines. The company also provides QHSLab, a cloud based medical office and mobile patient education solution; and distributes AllergiEnd, an allergy diagnostic and allergen immunotherapy system, and related components to non-allergy specialist physicians.

