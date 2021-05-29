USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Short Interest Down 46.4% in May

USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the April 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
USAQ traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.69. 4,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,647. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61. USA Equities has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.77.
About USA Equities
