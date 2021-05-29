USD Coin (USDC) Market Cap Hits $22.23 Billion

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One USD Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion and $2.18 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,256.32 or 0.06575519 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00184719 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin (USDC) is a coin. It launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 22,232,927,062 coins. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

