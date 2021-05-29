USDx stablecoin (USDX) Hits Market Cap of $7.07 Million

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 29th. One USDx stablecoin coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. USDx stablecoin has a market capitalization of $7.07 million and $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00020484 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002192 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000459 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002835 BTC.

About USDx stablecoin

USDx stablecoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 coins. The Reddit community for USDx stablecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dForceNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDx stablecoin’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . The official website for USDx stablecoin is dforce.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDx stablecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDx stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDx stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

