Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s 7th Largest Position

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.9% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,785,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,745,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $52.42. 7,664,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,435,215. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.73.

