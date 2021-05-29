Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQI) Trading 0.3% Higher

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQI) traded up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.00 and last traded at $58.88. 163,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 350,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.70.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.50.

