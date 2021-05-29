Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIGI) Trading Up 0.3%

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIGI) was up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $88.05 and last traded at $87.78. Approximately 128,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 184,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.48.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.51.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.