Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTHR) Trading 0.1% Higher

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTHR)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $195.42 and last traded at $194.82. 35,995 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 23,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.96.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.