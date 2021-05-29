Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCSH) Shares Up 0%

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCSH) shot up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $82.90 and last traded at $82.86. 2,136,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 3,197,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.85.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.68.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.