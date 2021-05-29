Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VGSH) Shares Up 0%

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VGSH)’s share price shot up 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $61.57 and last traded at $61.57. 830,267 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,810,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.56.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.53.

