Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VTIP) Trading Up 0%

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VTIP)’s share price was up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.40 and last traded at $52.39. Approximately 7,648,329 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 299% from the average daily volume of 1,915,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.37.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.04.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.