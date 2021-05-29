Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:VTC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:VTC) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $90.65 and last traded at $90.53. Approximately 18,112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 97,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.43.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.17.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.