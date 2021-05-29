Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 330.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.2% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 194,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,858 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $168,540,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 96,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,639,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307,856. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.87 and a 200 day moving average of $202.43. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $149.85 and a 1 year high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

