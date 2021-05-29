Veles Market Capitalization Tops $120,125.17 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. In the last seven days, Veles has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. Veles has a market cap of $120,125.17 and approximately $1.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veles coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0932 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,937.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,261.83 or 0.06664590 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $630.38 or 0.01857435 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.98 or 0.00471377 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00182836 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $239.43 or 0.00705497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.69 or 0.00479389 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.18 or 0.00430739 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,640 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,969 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

