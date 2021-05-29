Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will announce $77.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.00 million. Veritex posted sales of $87.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year sales of $318.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $317.00 million to $320.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $330.80 million, with estimates ranging from $324.30 million to $337.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.84%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $35.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.76. Veritex has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

In related news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $512,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 479,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,395,633.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.79 per share, with a total value of $327,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Veritex by 86.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59,918 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,644,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at about $755,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,055,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

