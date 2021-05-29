Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,382,976 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 19,390 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.0% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $80,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,183,697 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $417,732,000 after purchasing an additional 78,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $56.49 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $233.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

