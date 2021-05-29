Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VRUS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. 28,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,347. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16. Verus International has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55.
About Verus International
Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Verus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.