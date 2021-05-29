Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VRUS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. 28,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,347. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16. Verus International has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55.

Get Verus International alerts:

About Verus International

Verus International, Inc supplies consumer food products in the Middle East, North Africa, sub-Saharan Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the United States. The company provides frozen foods, primarily meat, poultry, seafood, vegetables, and French fries, as well as beverage products under its own brand primarily to supermarkets, hotels, and other members of the wholesale trade; and other consumer packaged foodstuff.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Verus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.