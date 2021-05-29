Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NYSEARCA:VSDA) Trading 0.2% Higher

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NYSEARCA:VSDA) traded up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.16 and last traded at $44.09. 7,913 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 24,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.01.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.42.

