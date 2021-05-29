VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF (NASDAQ:VTRN) Shares Down 0.1%

VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF (NASDAQ:VTRN) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.96 and last traded at $33.04. 12,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 853% from the average session volume of 1,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.07.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th.

