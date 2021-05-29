Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) Stock Price Down 0%

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS)’s stock price traded down 0% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.98 and last traded at $24.98. 1 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 18.60% of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

