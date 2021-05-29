Vitae (VITAE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.87 Million

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00003234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vitae has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. Vitae has a market cap of $21.37 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rapids (RPD) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Vitae Profile

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Buying and Selling Vitae

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

