Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.33

Shares of Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €27.33 ($32.15) and traded as high as €29.70 ($34.94). Vivendi shares last traded at €29.70 ($34.94), with a volume of 12,848,454 shares trading hands.

VIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.90 ($37.53) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €32.34 ($38.04).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €29.06 and its 200 day moving average price is €27.33.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

