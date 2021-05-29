Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Short Interest Up 90.3% in May

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, an increase of 90.3% from the April 29th total of 33,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 177,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

VVOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Vivos Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ VVOS opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.73 million and a PE ratio of -3.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.10. Vivos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $14.41.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vivos Therapeutics will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,773,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $396,000. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.