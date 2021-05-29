Vizsla Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) Short Interest Up 92.2% in May

Vizsla Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 309,800 shares, a growth of 92.2% from the April 29th total of 161,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

OTCMKTS:VIZSF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 77,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,941. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32. Vizsla Silver has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $2.37.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for precious and base metal assets. The company holds a 100% interest in the Blueberry property covering an area of 20,265 hectares located in the Babine porphyry copper district in central British Columbia, Canada.

