Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) & Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) Head to Head Contrast

Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) and Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jiuzi and Vroom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Jiuzi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Vroom
|2
|3
|13
|0
|2.61
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Jiuzi and Vroom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Jiuzi
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Vroom
|$1.36 billion
|4.44
|-$202.80 million
|($2.44)
|-18.12
Jiuzi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vroom.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
88.9% of Vroom shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Vroom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Jiuzi and Vroom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Jiuzi
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Vroom
|-15.19%
|-19.28%
|-14.27%
Summary
Vroom beats Jiuzi on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Jiuzi
Jiuzi Holdings Inc. is a new energy vehicles franchisor and retailer under the brand name Jiuzi principally in China. The Company majorly sells battery-operated electric vehicles. Jiuzi Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.
About Vroom
Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc. and changed its name to Vroom, Inc. in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
