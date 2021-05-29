Wagerr (WGR) Price Hits $0.0505 on Top Exchanges

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. During the last week, Wagerr has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for $0.0505 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges. Wagerr has a total market cap of $10.95 million and approximately $7,024.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00010360 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014026 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $234.38 or 0.00683051 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 184.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 219,195,494 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

