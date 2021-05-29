Waltonchain (WTC) Price Down 12.4% Over Last Week

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00002191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $54.98 million and approximately $9.49 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,294.76 or 0.06595508 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00181938 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 43.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.