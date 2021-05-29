WAX (WAXP) Market Capitalization Achieves $227.05 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000410 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WAX has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $227.05 million and $5.49 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001779 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 705.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00090553 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,731,669,079 coins and its circulating supply is 1,591,310,098 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars.

