Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Invests $1.03 Million in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

FTEC traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $109.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,803. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.82. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.82 and a fifty-two week high of $114.85.

