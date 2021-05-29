Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Purchases 10,337 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $140,753,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 159,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 34,121 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 916,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,996,000 after purchasing an additional 456,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 102,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,664,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,435,215. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.73. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61.

