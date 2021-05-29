Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Takes $1.26 Million Position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 66,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000. Sumo Logic makes up 0.9% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. owned 0.06% of Sumo Logic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Sumo Logic by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 481,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,335,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,497,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Sumo Logic by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,419. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.45.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.13 million. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUMO. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other Sumo Logic news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 20,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $446,385.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 8,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $194,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 755,613 shares of company stock worth $14,754,507 in the last ninety days.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

