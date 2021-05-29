Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lowered its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,896 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises about 0.8% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6,666.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

REET stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.55. The company had a trading volume of 485,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,843. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $27.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.