Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Short Interest Up 92.3% in May

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 92.3% from the April 29th total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other Wayside Technology Group news, Director Carol Dibattiste bought 1,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $28,376.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSTG. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wayside Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $4,033,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 543.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 83,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 70,550 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayside Technology Group stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. Wayside Technology Group has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $127.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.07.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $62.81 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

