West Coast Financial LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ opened at $169.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

