Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

WTBDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Whitbread from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Whitbread from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

OTCMKTS WTBDY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.31. 2,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,350. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19. Whitbread has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

