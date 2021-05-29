Wing Hits Market Cap of $28.94 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Wing has a total market capitalization of $28.94 million and $4.68 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.68 or 0.00052086 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wing has traded down 17.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00057043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.38 or 0.00319345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.73 or 0.00196637 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003979 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $270.63 or 0.00797422 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,762,277 coins and its circulating supply is 1,637,277 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.