Woodcoin Price Down 24.6% Over Last Week (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $369,060.06 and $68,039.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0459 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,313.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,256.32 or 0.06575519 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $641.90 or 0.01870674 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.22 or 0.00469825 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00184719 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.00 or 0.00699431 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.50 or 0.00473563 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006022 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.32 or 0.00426427 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.