Wownero Trading 26% Lower Over Last Week (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 29th. In the last week, Wownero has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $17.89 million and approximately $46,205.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001102 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002398 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00056902 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.74 or 0.00319806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00072808 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004861 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

