WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $862.69

WPP plc (LON:WPP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 862.69 ($11.27) and traded as high as GBX 985.40 ($12.87). WPP shares last traded at GBX 974 ($12.73), with a volume of 2,480,352 shares.

WPP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 835 ($10.91) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,007.50 ($13.16).

The stock has a market capitalization of £11.80 billion and a PE ratio of -4.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 970.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 862.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous dividend of $10.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.04%.

In other WPP news, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 1,000 shares of WPP stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 907 ($11.85) per share, with a total value of £9,070 ($11,850.01). Also, insider John Rogers sold 79,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 911 ($11.90), for a total transaction of £724,381.65 ($946,409.26). Insiders purchased a total of 8,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,559,960 over the last ninety days.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

