X8X Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $270,362.89 (X8X)

X8X Token (CURRENCY:X8X) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. X8X Token has a total market capitalization of $270,362.89 and approximately $22.00 worth of X8X Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X8X Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, X8X Token has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

X8X Token Coin Profile

X8X Token (CRYPTO:X8X) is a coin. X8X Token’s total supply is 85,240,628 coins and its circulating supply is 82,522,341 coins. X8X Token’s official Twitter account is @x8currency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for X8X Token is /r/X8_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . X8X Token’s official website is x8currency.com . The official message board for X8X Token is medium.com/x8currency

According to CryptoCompare, “The X8Currency is an Ethereum-based token that uses a combination of 8 fiat currency baskets and gold to provide a stable value. It is stable and exchangeable directly at the issuer, offering distributed exchanges a suitable solution for fiat exit point. “

