Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,341 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Xilinx by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,605,135 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,676,876,000 after buying an additional 432,757 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,657,023 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $660,226,000 after purchasing an additional 408,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $428,706,000 after purchasing an additional 783,335 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $415,385,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Xilinx by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,853,110 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $262,715,000 after buying an additional 201,070 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $127.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.21. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.08 and a 1 year high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.47.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

