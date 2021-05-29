YFIVE FINANCE Price Up 5.9% Over Last Week (YFIVE)

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. YFIVE FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $77,838.14 and $175,260.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YFIVE FINANCE has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One YFIVE FINANCE coin can currently be purchased for about $3.99 or 0.00011756 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00073372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00018188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $285.88 or 0.00842374 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,943.27 or 0.08672498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00088011 BTC.

YFIVE FINANCE Profile

YFIVE is a coin. YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 coins and its circulating supply is 19,509 coins. The official website for YFIVE FINANCE is www.yfive.finance . YFIVE FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YFIVEfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFIVE is a community-driven DeFi-project by the people and for the people, the decisions and actions of YFIVE are made by its community through voting to assure equity and fairness for all.YFIVE.FINANCE is a new form of the governance system, a think-tank where innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancements are the priority, creating a much-needed utility focus to the blockchain space. “

YFIVE FINANCE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFIVE FINANCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFIVE FINANCE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YFIVE FINANCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

