Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Short Interest Update

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, an increase of 85.5% from the April 29th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Yield10 Bioscience by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 159,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $859,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $1,120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 2,245,144.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 202,063 shares during the last quarter. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Yield10 Bioscience stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.78. Yield10 Bioscience has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $23.49.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 69.20% and a negative net margin of 1,123.41%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YTEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing oilseed Camelina to produce proprietary products; and high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

